Five-day flower show begins in Yercaud

SALEM : The 47th Yercaud Summer Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday by the State Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary Apoorva, IAS. "To enhance tourism experience, the Yercaud Summer festival was inaugurated on Wednesday and will entertain guests for the next five days. The event has been planned such that people belonging to all age groups can enjoy the events,"

Salem District Collector Dr R Brindha Devi said in a press statement.

"A display has been set up with over 2 lakh flowers at Anna Park on behalf of the Horticulture Department. It highlights methods like windmills to harness electricity from nature," she added elaborating on the various displays.

"To encourage children to plant more trees, flowers have been arranged in the form of children's favorite cartoon characters Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Tom and Jerry. An exhibition consisting of over 30,000 potted plants has also been set up. Also displays highlighting the various coffee varieties locally made in Yercaud have also been set up."