Youtuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s judicial custody in ganja case extended, lodged in Coimbatore jail

MADURAI: The Special Court for EC and NDPS Act in Madurai extended the judicial custody of Youtuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar till June 5 in a ganja case, on Wednesday.

Shankar was produced before special judge M Chenkamalaselvan as his two days police custody ended. Shankar told the court that he was not assaulted by police during the two days and did not issue any statement to police. The judge recorded his statement and extended his judicial custody. Later, he was taken to the Coimbatore Central Prison.

On Monday, the police filed a petition seeking custody of Shankar in a ganja case booked by PC Patti police of Theni against Shankar and others. His bail petition is likely to be heard on May 23 before the special court.

Meanwhile, a man, Kalaiselvan, who claimed to be an advocate, raised slogans against Shankar, condemning the latter’s remarks against late leader Muthuramalinga Thevar.