Delta farmers await special package to decide on raising kuruvai paddy

TIRUCHY: Amid concerns over water release from Mettur dam for irrigation in the delta region being deferred this time, farmers urge the state government to announce the special kuruvai package so that more would be encouraged to take up the seasonal cultivation. Before the recent rains, the poor storage in Mettur dam led to suggestions that water release from the reservoir be deferred to facilitate irrigation of samba cultivation in August than sticking to the customary date of June 12 and benefiting kuruvai paddy.

Despite prevailing water scarcity, a considerable number of farmers across the delta region, including Tiruchy, have shown interest in taking up kuruvai cultivation with the help of borewells, said N Veerasekaran, the state spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. Echoing the same, a senior official from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department pointed out that Lalgudi accounted for the maximum acreage for kuruvai cultivation in Tiruchy.

Manachanallur, Pullambadi, Musiri and Anthanallur are other areas in the district where the seasonal crop is raised, the official added. To help such farmers undertaking preparatory works like raising nurseries to carry on without facing financial constraints, the state government must announce the special package for kuruvai cultivation, Veerasekaran said. For 2023, the state government announced the special package worth Rs 75.95 crore. As part of the package, 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) and 25 kg of potash was provided per acre at no cost.

Vayalur N Rajendran, the state treasurer of the farmers' wing of Tamil Maanila Congress, said, “Several parts of the delta region have been experiencing rains for more than a week. Agriculture officials are advising farmers to undertake summer ploughing. The government should hence announce the special package without delay so that small and marginal farmers can decide whether they should take up kuruvai cultivation this year or not.”