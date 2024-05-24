Former TN DGP Rajesh Das arrested after estranged wife files trespassing complaint

CHENNAI: Former DGP Rajesh Das, who was earlier convicted in a sexually harassment case, was arrested by the Tambaram city police on Friday morning in the case filed against him for allegedly trespassing into a property in Thaiyur.

The case was filed earlier this week based on the complaint filed by his estranged wife and Tamil Nadu’s Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan.

Beela, in her complaint earlier this week, had alleged that Das and few other men trespassed into the house owned by her in Thaiyur and assaulted the security guard. The Kelambakkam police had registered a case.

Das had claimed that he has been a permanent resident of the house. He blamed Beela for disconnecting the power supply in the house by allegedly misusing her powers as Energy Secretary. He moved the Madras High Court in this regard on Thursday. The court had asked Beela to respond.

Confirming the arrest from his house in Panaiyur, the Tambaram police said that they were finishing the formalities for producing him before a magistrate.

Das was sentenced to three years in jail for sexual harassing a junior officer. While the Madras High Court refused to provide him relief, the Supreme Court recently gave him temporary relief from surrendering in the case.