Tamil Nadu: Frequent accidents in Tiruppur mills put worker safety under lens

TIRUPPUR: Dozens of migrant workers who lost their hands in accidents in cotton mills in Kangeyam in the last two years are struggling to cope with their lives. While unions say mills are exploiting the workers who are not aware about ESI and PF rules, government officials say these are isolated incidents and no blanket conclusion should be drawn regarding workplace safety based on them. They add that compensation will be given to them after legal procedures are completed.

According to police records, dozens of migrants lost their hands while working in cotton mills in Kangeyam for the past two years. K Raghuveer Kumar (21) one of the victims, told TNIE, “I am a native of Surajkarha from Bihar. Through the help of my friends, I got a job as labourer for daily wage of Rs 430 in a spinning mill in Cheran Nagar in Vellakoil. My employer offered living space in the mill quarters. On January 26, I was deployed in the cycle lining section, through which cotton yarn travels to the spinning section. But the yarn got stuck. When I attempted to remove the cotton ball, my left hand got stuck in the machine. I cried in pain, as machinery began to suck me. Upon hearing my cries, my colleague informed my supervisor, who stopped the machine. I suffered severe injuries in my left arm and shoulder and fell unconscious. Later when I woke up. I found myself in a private hospital in Erode and my arm was missing. Doctors explained that the arm got severed and couldn’t be attached. I thanked them for saving my life. But, I lost my arm. I filed an FIR against them for working in an unsafe facility that endangered my life.”

Another worker, J Kannaiya Kumar (24) said said, “I was born and brought up in Konra in the Barhi CD block Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. I have a three-year-old son and a three-month-old son back home. With the help of my friends, I got a job as a helper in a cotton mill in Kangeyam. I was offered Rs 400 per day and had no option to refuse it. On January 27, I along with colleagues - Ashok Singh (Uttar Pradesh) and Sanoj Manchi (Bihar) were engaged in our work daily schedule. A small part of the cotton ball got struck in the machinery, and when I tried to remove it, my right arm got struck. Although the machine was stopped, I received severe injuries and my colleague managed to pull me out. I was admitted to Tiruppur Government Hospital and later shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Though my life was saved, my arm lost its functionality. My employer refused to offer compensation and chased me out, so I lodged a complaint in Vellakoil Police Station and a case has been registered. I am moving back to Jharkhand. “

Commenting on the incidents, CITU banian worker union general Secretary G Sampath said, “There are many incidents which have drawn the attention of our association. While some migrants lost their limbs, some lost their lives in the past. Some cases are registered in the Police Station and many go unregistered. The mill owners are exploiting the poor migrants. Most of the mills don’t have a list of workers under ESI and PF regulations. As a result, the victim fights for compensation. But, they can receive compensation, through the Workmen Compensation Act, 1923. Since most of the migrants have poor knowledge about the law and language barriers prevent them from fighting against their employers.”

A police officer said, “These incidents are registered under IPC 287 and 337, and are classified as work spot injury. The case is handled by Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health under the Tamil Nadu government. Based on the court outcome, the results are carried out by the police department.”

Joint Director - Industrial Safety and Health (Tiruppur division) K Jayamurugan said, “We must not draw a conclusion from isolated incidents happening in Tiruppur. Besides, we have given compensation through legal measures recently to four cases. Injuries and fatal incidents in the workplace will be dealt with in a severe manner. In the first stage, we will give show cause notice to the factory owner and the manager. Later a case will be filed in Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Tiruppur City for work place violation. Later, for the compensation, the case will be referred to Joint Commissioner - Labour Department (Coimbatore), if the owner doesn’t pay, recovery notice will be issued from the revenue department.”