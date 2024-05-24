Google to manufacture Pixel phones, drones in TN

CHENNAI: In a shot in the arm for the state’s efforts to become an advanced technology manufacturing hub, Google is likely to manufacture Google Pixel phones and drones in Tamil Nadu.

Though some reports claimed that Google may invest billions of dollars for the project, there is no clarity on the quantum of investment or the number of jobs that could be created.

Google may initially manufacture high-end Pixel 8 Pro phones at the Foxconn unit at Kancheepuram near Chennai, sources said. The move comes in the wake of several top technology companies, including Apple, shifting their production from China. Big global manufacturers are looking to diversify their supply chain beyond China amid geopolitical tensions and are considering India as an option.

It is also learnt that Alphabet, Google’s parent company, may also commence drone manufacturing through its subsidiary, Wing LLC, in Tamil Nadu. The tech giant currently offers drone delivery services to businesses across the United States, Europe, and Australia, utilising a fleet of lightweight and autonomous delivery drones.