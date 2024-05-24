Google to manufacture Pixel phones, drones in TN

CHENNAI: In a shot in the arm for the state’s efforts to become an advanced technology manufacturing hub, Google is likely to manufacture Google Pixel phones and drones in Tamil Nadu.
Though some reports claimed that Google may invest billions of dollars for the project, there is no clarity on the quantum of investment or the number of jobs that could be created.
Google may initially manufacture high-end Pixel 8 Pro phones at the Foxconn unit at Kancheepuram near Chennai, sources said. The move comes in the wake of several top technology companies, including Apple, shifting their production from China. Big global manufacturers are looking to diversify their supply chain beyond China amid geopolitical tensions and are considering India as an option.
It is also learnt that Alphabet, Google’s parent company, may also commence drone manufacturing through its subsidiary, Wing LLC, in Tamil Nadu. The tech giant currently offers drone delivery services to businesses across the United States, Europe, and Australia, utilising a fleet of lightweight and autonomous delivery drones.
Wing’s flagship drone is designed to handle payloads of up to 2.5 pounds (1.13kg). The new drones, however, can handle up to five pounds (2.26kg) without sacrificing range. The investment is happening after a Tamil Nadu delegation led by industry minister TRB Rajaa and other officials met Google executives in the United States a few weeks ago, sources said. There’s no official confirmation from Google or Foxconn yet on the projects.
The DMK government has brought `8.61 lakh crore worth of investments to the state in its three-year rule, sources said.
Google’s decision to localise production in India underscores its strategic effort to capitalise on the growing smartphone market in the region.
Other key recent investments
1 EV manufacturer VinFast is investing $2bn for setting up integrated electric vehicle facility in Thoothkudi
2 Tata Motors to invest $1bn to set up plant to manufacture Jaguar Land Rover cars in Ranipet
3 Key Apple supplier and gorilla glass maker, Corning, is investing `1,000 crore to set up a cover glass mfg facility at Pillaipakkam near Kancheepuram
4 Foxconn has signed an agreement with TN to invest ` 1,600 crore in a new mobile component mfg unit
5 Tata Electronics is planning to invest `7,000 crore for the expansion of its existing plant in Hosur