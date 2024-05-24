Govt: TN became forerunner in agri production due to various schemes

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday said Tamil Nadu is self-sufficient in food production and is giving food grains to neighbouring states, thanks to the efficient schemes being implemented by the government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

An official release said waiver of cooperative loans availed by farmers to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore, free power supply and other concessions to farmers, exclusive budget for agriculture, increase in the foodgrain production, disbursal of Rs 4,366 crore as compensation to farmers for crop loss due to various reasons to 24.50 lakh farmers during the past three years, relief assistance to the tune of Rs 582 crore towards crop loss in 12.88 lakh acres due to natural disasters like heavy rains and drought etc were among the significant achievements of the State government during the past three years.

A total of 100 Uzhavar Sandhais (Farmer markets) have been renovated and 10 new such markets have been established, said the release, adding the state is in the forefront in the agriculture sector in the last three years.

Foodgrain production has gone up by 11% in 2021-2022 than the previous years (11.74 lakh tonnes). Paddy yield through Kuruvai cultivation has been steadily increasing, the release said.

Through the Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme, arid land to the extent of 25,842 acres have been cultivated with agricultural and horticultural crops, benefitting as many as 28.73 lakh farmers. Besides, the state government has received many awards in the agriculture sector.

The release also said cultivation of sugarcane has increased from 95,000 hectares to 1.54 lakh hectares and a whopping Rs 651 crore has been given as a special incentive for sugarcane farmers.