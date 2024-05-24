Guard killed while trying to flee from jumbo attack in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A man died and another person is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore injured when they allegedly tried to escape from a wild elephant inside the Bharathiyar University campus on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shanmugam (57), who was working as a security guard at the university and the injured is Suresh Kumar, the security supervisor.

Forest officials said Shanmugam allegedly went inside the forest area near the environmental science department on the university campus to see the tusker when it chased him. As he tried to escape, he fell and was injured.

He died on the way to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

District forest ranger officer said, “As the environmental science department of the varsity is just located 650 metres from Maruthamalai Reserve Forest, we have issued notices to the university authorities asking them to ask all the staff and students to stay safe during the movement of wild animals within the varsity compound.”

He added that a team of around 30 forest range staff with the help of members from various NGOs made several efforts to drive the tusked back inside the forest. However, the animal refused to move creating panic.

He further said, “There are no external injury on the body of the deceased to confirm the tusker attack. However, we will get a clear picture only after the postmortem results are out. We are using a earth mover to drive the tusked back to the forest as the elephants are afraid of the vehicle. However, the tusker refuses to move. We suspect that the tusker might have a shelter inside the forest within the varsity compound, as after the recent rains, fresh grass and water source could have cropped up.”

However, after hours of efforts, the tusker moved into the reserve forest at 6 pm on Thursday.