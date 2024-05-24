Man touches live wire while talking on phone in TN's Ambur, dies

TIRUPATTUR: A 27-year-old man was electrocuted to death while speaking on his mobile phone on the terrace of his home in Indira Nagar, Ambur, late on Wednesday. The deceased, Naveen Kumar, son of Marimuthu, was employed as a daily wage labourer.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm when Naveen went to his terrace to attend a phone call. "When his family went to check upstairs, they found Naveen lying on the terrace, unresponsive. We suspect that Naveen might have accidentally come into contact with an electrical wire, located approximately one foot away from his head, which may have resulted in his death," police said. His body was sent to Ambur Government Hospital for postmortem. An FIR under IPC section 174 has been registered by the Ambur town police.

However, an official from TNEB Ambur spoke to TNIE and said, "Naveen's death was not directly caused after coming into contact with the wire. Instead, it may have been triggered by the electromagnetic waves emitted by the mobile phone, potentially inducing an electrical shock. We will take steps to elevate the wire."

In a similar incident, Saravanan, a resident of Bheemakulam near Kavalur in Vaniyambadi, succumbed to electrocution on Wednesday. Saravanan was supervising Izhanthiraiyan's mango farm at Mandharakuttai near Kavalur when he accidentally stepped onto a severed electric wire, resulting in his death. The Vaniyambadi taluk police have registered a case and further probe is on.

Tahsildar hands ST certificates to 44 people

Ambur Tahsildar Mohan distributed Scheduled Tribe certificates to an additional 44 residents of the Irular community in Bapanapalli near Ambur Taluk on Thursday. Earlier, on May 16, Tirupattur collector K Tharpagaraj along with Vaniyambadi RDO J Ajitha Begum granted ST certificates to six school students from the same community.