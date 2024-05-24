Restrictions on bathing at Manimuthar Falls in TN extended

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: In view of the increasing inflow of water at the Manimuthar Falls, bathing at the falls has been temporarily restricted for tourists, the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) administration said on Thursday. The KMTR officials, however, said that tourists can visit and watch the waterfalls. They further said that the ban, which the administration imposed on May 17 on tourists visiting Manjolai Hills, will continue until further orders.



Ban on bathing lifted in Courtallam waterfalls

In Tenkasi district, the ban on bathing at the Courtallam Main Falls, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls has been lifted. In a statement, Collector AK Kamal Kishore said tourists can take bath in the Courtallam Main Falls and Old Courtallam Falls from Friday.

"Since maintenance works are being carried out, the tourists will be allowed to take bath in Main Falls from 4 pm on Friday. The Old Courtallam Falls will be open for tourists between 6 am and 5.30 pm from Friday. The ban on bathing in the Five Falls, Chitraruvi Falls and Puli Aruvi Falls stands lifted immediately. Tourists are not permitted to use soap, shampoo or oil in the waterfalls, or bring plastic carry bags to the falls. Those who are in an inebriated state are also not allowed to bath in the waterfalls," said Kishore.



Moderate rains in Nellai, Tenkasi districts

Moderate showers were witnessed in various parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. According to the disaster management department’s rainfall report, Nalumukku and Oothu received 62 and 59mm rainfall, while Radhapuram (44mm), Kakkachi (38mm), Kalakkad (29mm) and Nanguneri (20mm) also received moderate rain.

Due to good rainfall in the catchment areas of the Western Ghats, the Manimuthar Dam and Papanasam Dam received 758 and 194 cusecs as inflows, respectively. The Manimuthar Dam is at 46% of its total capacity, while the Papanasam Dam has just 17 % water.