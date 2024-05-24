Sothuparai dam brims, water in Manjalar dam nears capacity

THENI: The Sothuparai dam in Theni has attained its capacity of 126.28 feet as of Thursday, following an average rainfall of around 19mm in the district for the past one week. Inflow of water into Manjalar dam has also neared its capacity, with water level standing at 50 feet.



Both Manjalar and Sothuparai dams are the primary sources of water in Periyakulam area, which recorded 46 mm rainfall on Wednesday, for both drinking and irrigation purposes. For the past one week, the dams' catchment areas have been experiencing heavy rainfall, contributing to the increased water levels of both dams. Two days ago, Sothuparai dam reached its capacity of 126.28 feet, due to which the excess water was discharged. Currently, the inflow and outflow of water stands at 88.18 cusec.



Inflow of water into Manjalar dam increased from 92 cusec to 280 cusec within five days. The dam has 50 feet of water against its capacity of 57 feet. After the dam reaches the 51-foot mark, officials from the public works department will give out the first flood alert warning, while the second and third alerts will be put out when the dam reaches the level of 53 and 55 feet respectively.



Following the third alert, excess water will be discharged. Speaking to TNIE, S Murugesan said that farmers in the area are elated because Sothuparai has reached its capacity, and Manjalar is expected to brim with water soon. If both dams attain their capacities, agricultural activities will prosper, he said.