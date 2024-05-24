Special team formed to nab gang honey-trapping truckers on Kochi-Salem highway

COIMBATORE: KG Chavadi Police formed a special team to arrest a gang of five people who allegedly have been robbing lorry drivers on the Kochi-Salem national highway by laying honey trap. The gang allegedly dresses like women on the highway and lure drivers at night and early morning. Two drivers, who lost money to the gang on Thursday morning, complained to KG Chavadi police.

Police said, N Prabhu (38) of Mettupalayam was driving towards Walayar around 2.30 am on Thursday when he stopped the vehicle and stepped out near a temple in Navakkarai after spotting a woman standing on the roadside. The woman took him to an isolated place where a group of four people took away the Rs 30,000 he had at knife point. The gang also assaulted and threatened him, before releasing him. Within half an hour, a similar incident was reported in the same area and A Thangam (40) of Dharmapuri who was driving an empty lorry from Dharmapuri to Thrissur in Kerala was also robbed by the gang by the same modus operandi, said police.Based on their complaint, the police booked separate cases.

Further, district (rural) police intensified night and highway patrol in the stretch between Walayar and Madukkarai. “Initially it was suspected that it was the handiwork of trans persons as they were men dressing like women. But the victims said that a man dressed like woman lured them. They mostly target the truck drivers in the wee hours. We will advise drivers to be aware of such issues,” said a senior police officer.