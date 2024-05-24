Tamil Nadu to float tenders for Parandur airport by next year

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government will be floating the tenders for Chennai’s second airport, which would be set up in Parandur at an estimated cost of more than Rs 20,000 crore, by the end of next year, according to a Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) official.

Speaking to TNIE, the official said that the land acquisition process is on and it will take nearly one year to complete, following which the tenders would be called for. The project requires 4,563.56 acres of land spread over 13 villages. Of these, 3,246.38 acres are patta land (including 2,447 acres of nanjai (wetland) and 799 acres of punjai (rain-fed) land). The remaining 1,317.18 acres are government poramboke lands.

He further said that the site clearance for the green field airport is expected after the model code of conduct for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is lifted. As per Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, site clearance by the Steering Committee is required for the development of the airport. The state is also awaiting the in-principle approval from the Centre, the official added. Necessary environmental clearance will also have to be obtained from the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change.

Meanwhile, the high-level committee formed to examine the hydrogeological and other related issues concerning the construction of airport has submitted a report. “Whatever recommendation is being given, it will be acted upon,” the official said. The seven-member high-level committee was constituted by the state last year. The team visited villages and waterbodies in and around Parandur a few times over the past few months and examined the region’s groundwater and flood levels and data on rainfall patterns over the last few decades.

Unlike what happened in Bengaluru or Hyderabad, the operations of the old airport will not be shut down and the new airport will coexist with the old airport. The government is offering 3.5 times the market value for acquiring lands in 13 villages near Parandur in Kancheepuram district. The land is being acquired in the ‘public interest’ under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. However, the locals have been fiercely protesting against the project, citing the loss of land and livelihood.