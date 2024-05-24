Three killed in lightning strikes across Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE/KALLAKURICHI: A 34-year-old man was killed by lightning near Thittakudi while he was on his way to attend a funeral on Wednesday. The deceased, A Bharathidasan of Ezhuthur, Cuddalore district, was a two-wheeler mechanic.

“On his way to the cemetery, he took shelter from the rain under a tamarind tree. Soon, lightning struck him, causing severe burns. Though he was rushed to a Government Hospital, he died on the way,” police said. His body has been sent for a postmortem and a case has been registered.

In another incident, a 28-year-old livestock farmer was killed by lightning near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district. “K Suresh of Viriyur village, was returning home with his goat from Koothakudi lake area when it started raining. Lightning struck and killed him on the spot,” police said. The police registered a case and sent Suresh’s body for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, A 48-year-old man died allegedly after being struck by lightning near Kelamangalam on Wednesday night. Officials are waiting for a post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death.

According to sources, K Rajendran, a vegetable vendor in Lakshmipuram village near Kelamangalam was sitting outside his home, when he was allegedly struck by lightning and fell unconscious.

Relatives took him to Denkanikottai government hospital, where he was declared dead. Following this, his wife lodged a complaint at Kelamangalam police station.