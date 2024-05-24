Two children electrocuted as live wire touches play equipment in Coimbatore park

COIMBATORE: Two children, aged six and eight, were electrocuted after they came into contact with a live wire when they were playing in a park inside an apartment owned by the Army Welfare Housing Organisation in Saravanampatti on Thursday evening. Police said the tragedy happened in the park attached to the apartment located at Raman Vihar on Thudiyalur Road.

The accident occurred around 6.30 pm and the residents took the children to a private hospital at Avarampalayam where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Viyoma Priya (8) daughter of Balachandar, and Jiyanesh (6) son of Prasanth. The girl was studying in Class III and the boy was studying LKG in different private schools in the locality.

The power cable to the garden had been damaged and came into contact with the play equipment. Police said the girl died on the spot and the boy succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital in an ambulance.

The bodies were taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Saravanampatti police have initiated a probe into the incident.