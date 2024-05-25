Copper loot leaves transformer kaput in TN's Ambur, 12 villages lose water

TIRUPATTUR: Copper coil used as windings in a 250-kVA transformer and electrical equipment, worth a total of around Rs 3 lakh, were stolen at Chinnakommeswaram near Ambur on Friday. The circuit powers motor pumps that supply drinking water to 12 surrounding panchayats under the Cauvery combined drinking water scheme, the pilferage of which equipment led to a major disruption in water supply.

Sources said the miscreants broke and entered a nearby motor room and stole several pieces of electrical equipment. The security guard, who had locked the motor room the night before, found the transformer damaged and the equipment stolen upon his arrival on Friday morning.

Upon information, Junior Engineer K Karthikeyan inspected the site.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "We have lodged a complaint at the Ambur Town Police Station. The police have inspected the site and we are working to replace the electric pole to restore water supply immediately to the affected panchayats."

Somalapuram, Devalapuram, Periyavarigam, Thuthipat, Chinnavarigam, Kailasakhiri, Machampattu, and Palur are among the 12 panchayats that benefit from the drinking water scheme.