Encroachments, haphazard parking create chaos on key roads in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Vellamandi Road and the adjoining Quaide E Millath Road, which house some of the city’s landmarks, such as the decades-old Gandhi Market, are also one of the toughest places to commute through owing to the brazen encroachment by shopkeepers and vendors and the mindless violation of traffic rules, complain vehicle users and pedestrians alike. As a result, commuters say they get stranded for hours on end, making them late for work and the like. Besides the bustle from the market, the roads are used by buses to reach Central Bus Stand from Chathiram Stand.

Against this backdrop, the encroachment of the roads, particularly the stretch between Gandhi Market and Palakkarai roundabout on Quaide E Millath Road, by the shopkeepers and vendors restricts the movement of vehicles, especially buses, causing frequent traffic jams. The illegal and haphazard parking of bikes and cars eats into the remaining space, complain commuters.

The pedestrians say they are also left with few options but to find their way through the traffic as the encroachments have rendered the footpaths useless.

The drives by the city corporation and the police to clear the encroachments have brought little change, as the public says there is no mechanism in place to stop encroachers from occupying the roads and the footpaths again.