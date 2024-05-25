Facial recognition tech, DigiYatra, in Chennai airport likely from June

CHENNAI: Chennai will be one among the 14 airports in the country where DigiYatra will be rolled out next month, said Suresh Khadakbhavi, chief executive officer (CEO) of DigiYatra Foundation.

The system, powered by facial recognition technology, will reduce wait time for passengers during entry to the airport and security checks. DigiYatra was planned to be launched in Chennai on March 31 but was delayed due to the pending approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

“DigiYatra has seen impressive adoption and expansion over the last year, with more than 20 million users experiencing the benefits of this seamless travel solution. Currently rolled out in 14 airports, DigiYatra is set to be introduced in 14 more airports next month,” said Khadakbhavi at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh recently, according to a release by the foundation.

“Our focus is now expanding to international travel, starting with prototype testing on e-passport based enrollment, expected next month. There will be numerous deliberations that need to be done with various ministries and other stakeholders, which might take some time to conclude on the way forward,” he added.

Around 50% passengers in the selected airports of India use DigiYatra and the adoption rate is around 30-40% at most big airports, said Khadakbhavi.