Fight between two khakis: TNSTC staff claim cops targeting buses

TIRUNELVELI/COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Tension has been brewing between the TNSTC and the police ever since a constable refused to buy a ticket on a government bus and engaged in an argument with the conductor. The situation has been simmering amid an alleged increase in instances of police personnel slapping fines on TNSTC bus drivers in the past two days. In view of this, workers of transport unions have urged the state government to resolve the issue.

TNSTC workers’ federation General Secretary R Radhakrishnan from Tirunelveli, in a letter to CM MK Stalin, highlighted the transport department’s clarification that there is no free bus ride for the police personnel in TN. The police are now stopping TNSTC buses and imposing a penalty on their drivers for the past two days.

Transport workers’ unions from Coimbatore have urged the additional chief secretary to the transport department to hold talks with the home secretary to reach a solution. They have demanded a guideline on how far a constable can travel for free and in which buses. “Around 9.25 lakh women avail of free travel daily on TNSTC buses. There is no hesitation in allowing free travel to guards. TNSTC checking inspectors (CI) have been pressing conductors not to allow police constables on long-distance that ply at night. The conductors are torn between whether or not to allow policemen,” said DV Padmanaban, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation Staff Federation.

“Five years ago, a guard on duty was assaulted at Valliyur in Nagercoil. A conductor attached to the Cuddalore branch, who was on the Villupuram - Chennai route, died after an argument between him and a non-uniformed police staff escalated. We took the issue to DGP, and he issued an order barring police officers from travelling in government buses for free without a warrant,” he said. The then DGP C Sylendra Babu had directed the police not to travel in government buses without a warrant, added Padmanaban.

When contacted, a police official told TNIE CM Stalin had announced during the budget in 2021 that free bus rides will be offered to the policemen. “It is not possible for the personnel to bring a warrant each time they travel in a TNSTC bus,” he added.

A senior official from the Villupuram division of TNSTC said free travel for police personnel on TNSTC buses is based on situational requirements. “Free travel for police on buses is not formally permitted,” the official added. “If traffic police impose penalties, the bus crew will be held responsible,” he said. Transport Secretary Phanindra Reddy was unavailable for comment.

Minister for Transport Department S Sivasankar said, “Due to the MCC, I cannot interfere directly into the matter. But, I have asked our secretary to speak with the home secretary and resolve the problem.”

TNIE reached out to Home Secretary P Amudha, who was unavailable for a comment.