Five fishers rescued after boat capsizes in sea off Pamban coast in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: Fiver fishermen from Pamban were rescued after the boat that they had on, had capsized at sea on Friday. The fishermen had ventured into the sea despite a weather ban in place.



Official sources said, a ban on fishing was put in place considering rough sea condition in Rameswaram. The five fishermen, however, ventured into the sea on a country boat from Pamban on Friday morning. The members of the crew were identified as, Prethistan (33), Lenin (52), Francis Karbasev (35), Apslon (22), and Jebamalai, all hailing from Pamban.



While the boat was fishing 12 nautical miles off the coast, it capsized and sank in the sea. The fishermen were able to stay afloat using materials from the boat. The stranded fishermen intimated other fishermen on the shore using a satellite phone.



Four boats went in search of them and found all crew members safe. The fishermen were rescued and brought back to the shore by evening. Fisheries department officials have stated that action will be taken against the fishermen for violating the ban.