Litigations keep HM posts vacant in 900 TN schools

CHENNAI: Around 900 headmaster posts in government high schools across the state are lying vacant due to pending court cases. Consequently, the graduate (bachelor of training) teachers in high schools have urged the school education department to soon promote them to these vacant posts. According to them, several teachers have been waiting for promotion for more than 20 years and have just one or two years left for their retirement.

As per the school education department, the posts could not be filled as a court order mandates graduate teachers to have cleared the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) to be eligible for the promotion. TET was introduced only in 2011 and several candidates cleared the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) examination before being posted as BT teachers.

“At present, nearly one-third of the 3,100 high schools in Tamil Nadu don’t have headmasters. This apart, the posts of 1,300 BT teachers who had earlier got promoted as postgraduate teachers and were later posted as HMs in high schools are also in question as the courts have ruled that only BT teachers can be posted as high school HMs since these are two different services,” said a BT teacher from Chennai.

The teachers said admissions and other activities in the high schools are affected due to the absence of HMs. Senior teachers posted as in-charges are forced to take up administrative duties and thus don’t get enough time for teaching.

“I have been working as a BT maths teacher for more than 20 years after attending the TRB exam in 2001-2002. With just one or two years left for retirement, more than 400 teachers like me await promotion,” said C Annamalai from a higher secondary school in Poonamallee.

Officials said that the vacancies will be filled once they receive an order.

State board schools to reopen on June 6

State board schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen after summer vacation on June 6, stated a circular by the School Education department on Friday. This includes classes 1 to 12 of government, government-aided and matriculation schools. The department has asked chief educational officers and district education officers to take adequate measures to ensure smooth reopening of schools on the scheduled date