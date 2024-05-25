Madras HC refuses to stay summons for Tamil Nadu BJP secretary in Rs 4 crore seizure case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to stay the summons issued to Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary (organisation) Kesava Vinayakam by the CB-CID in connection with the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore from persons linked to the party’s candidate Nainar Nagendran during the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Justice C Saravanan directed the CB-CID to file a reply to the petition by June 3 and adjourned the hearing.

Kesava Vinayakam had filed the petition saying he was in no way connected to the three persons arrested on charges of taking money on April 6. He stated the summon was issued ‘only to degrade’ him and his position.

Senior counsel V Ragavachari, appearing for the petitioner, said the CB-CID cannot issue summons when Vinayakam was not connected to the arrested persons. He sought the HC to order status quo on the matter.