Man gets 20 years jail for sexual assault of teen in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A special court in Coimbatore awarded a 29-year-old youth arrested in a POCSO Act case 20 years imprisonment on Friday.

R Senthil was sentenced over the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl on March 20, 2022, after abducting her on the pretext of marrying her.

The girl's parents had complained about her disappearance at the All-Women Police Station-East, Coimbatore city, on June 16, 2022. The police traced the girl and arrested Senthil. He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The girl was handed over to her parents.

On Friday Judge G Kulasekaran pronounced the judgement and sentenced Senthil to undergo 20 years imprisonment and imposed a Rs 15,000 fine. The court has also ordered the government to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation.

Senthil was a resident of Arumuga Goundar Street in Coimbatore North. He is married and has two children.