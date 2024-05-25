Tamil Nadu to build hostels at Rs 35 cr for working women

CHENNAI: More government working women’s hostels are set to come up in Tamil Nadu as the state has set aside Rs 35.87 crore to construct new hostels at Hosur, Tiruvannamalai and at Chennai’s St. Thomas Mount. This will benefit as many as 432 working women, a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

The government’s ‘Thozhi’ working women’s hostels have been functioning at 19 districts in the state. Inaugurated in July last year, they are operated by the social welfare department under the initiative of Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostel Corporation Ltd.

According to the release, in phase one such hostels were constructed at places including Tiruchy, Guduvancheri and Tambaram at the cost of Rs 31.07 crore, to benefit 688 women. Presently, 259 working women are using the facilities. A sum of Rs 4.21 crore was also spent to renovate hostels at Salem, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Vellore, Villupuram, Tirunelveli and Adyar in Chennai. The upgraded hostels have been functioning since July 13, 2023.