13-year-old kills 10-year-old boy for speaking ill of mom in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A 13-year-old boy allegedly murdered a 10-year-old boy for speaking ill of his mother at an Urdu School at Kathapatti village near Melur here. The incident came to light around 10 pm on Friday after the body of the boy, who had been missing since evening, was found inside a septic tank in the school premises. Both the boys, natives of Bihar, are students of the Urdu School in the village, police sources said.

According to sources, Melur police rushed to the spot after the school administration began carrying out search for the boy. After his body was recovered, the officers inspected CCTV footage, wherein the 13-year-old was seen beckoning the boy to the toilet.

Following this, the elder boy dragged the other, who was lying unconscious, to the outside and dumped him in the septic tank.

After examining the footage, police officials in the presence of the child welfare committee officers conducted a talk with the suspect boy, who confessed that he had stabbed the boy for speaking ill about his mother. “The suspect boy’s mother is no more and hence the 10-year-old talking ill of her could have triggered him. Hiding the incident, the elder boy carried on with his routine work,” said a police officer.

He added that the said talk between the boys is believed to have taken place on Friday morning.

It is learnt that the deceased is a native of Purnia in Bihar, and the suspect hails from Kishanganj in Bihar. Both were among the 11 students of the residential school, which is run by a foundation. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was shifted to a government hospital in Melur for postmortem.

His family members were alerted and they are on their way to Madurai. After interrogation, the suspect boy was shifted to a juvenile observation home in Madurai city, sources said.

A case has been registered against the suspect under IPC sections 302 and 201 on charges of murder and for causing disappearance of evidence. An inquiry is also under way to find out whether the school possesses appropriate approval for functioning.

Melur police further said that students from different states study at the school.