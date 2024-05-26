AIADMK slams Annamalai for calling Jayalalithaa a Hindutva leader

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK’s organisational secretary D Jayakumar has strongly condemned BJP state president K Annamalai for defaming former chief minister J Jayalalithaa by calling her a Hindutva leader.

In a statement, Jayakumar said Jayalalithaa was above caste and religion. She was an inclusive leader who respected people of all religions and she ensured Tamil Nadu remained peaceful even when other states witnessed violence after the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Jayakumar’s statement came in the backdrop of Annamalai’s recent remarks in an interview that former AIADMK supremo was a “far superior” Hindutva leader and the BJP was trying to fill the void in Tamil Nadu’s politics left by her demise.

Jayakumar said Jayalalithaa governed the state based on Dravidian principles. Former minister RB Udhayakumar also said there must be a hidden agenda behind Annamalai’s statement

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala also criticised Annamalai, calling his remarks a display of ignorance.