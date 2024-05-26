Government lists steps taken for Tamil development

CHENNAI: The state government has taken various measures in the last three years towards the development of Tamil language.

A release from the government said that in order to encourage the interest of Tamils living abroad, under the programme of creating Tamil seats in other countries, Chief Minister M K Stalin has allocated Rs 1.25 crore for the continued functioning of the Tamil Department at the University of Cologne in Germany, and Rs 2.5 crore to establish a Tamil seat in the University of Houston.

Stalin has also allocated Rs 75 lakh for the development of the Navi Mumbai Tamil Sangam building and Rs 5 crore for the creation of a separate department of Tamil literature in Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

The CM has introduced the Tamil Koodal project to improve language awareness among students. The second Tamil Classical Conference will be conducted in June, 2025, the release said.

Books of Tamil scholars are being nationalised on behalf of the government to make them available to people at an affordable price. Stalin has also announced 35 awards to Tamil scholars who are contributing to Tamil to make them proud .

The cash component of the award has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, the release said.