Madurai airport to implement automated vehicle parking management system next week

MADURAI: The Madurai airport is all set to implement an automated vehicle parking management system from next week. In a press statement, Airport Director P Muthukumar said the automated system and vehicle parking tariff will be implemented at the Madurai airport shortly, as per the directives of Airport Authority of India (AAI). The licence to operate the system has been awarded.



As per the new vehicle parking tariff, the charges will be increased by Rs 10/hour and Rs 5/hour for four-wheelers and two-wheelers respectively, after two hours of parking. Whereas, the parking rate beyond seven hours - up to 24 hours will be 300% of the 30 minutes to 120 minutes slab and every 24 hours thereof. Similarly, there will be separate charges as excess time fee for pick ups, and the monthly charge in respect of AAI and other organised agencies working at the airport has also been revised, stated the release.



The proposed rates are inclusive of all taxes including GST, if applicable. ATM cash vans coming to refill ATM machines in airports shall be exempt from parking charges as well as excess time fee, and lost tickets will be fined Rs 300. The vehicle parking tariff is set to be implemented by M/s Anjaney Enterprises, the licensee for the automated vehicle parking management System at the airport, added the release.



Type of Vehicle - Charge for 0-30 minutes - 30 to 120 minutes

Commercial car (authorised license of AAI) Rs 20 Rs 35

Pvt car/SUV (Upto 7 seats) Rs 30 Rs 40

Tempo/Mini bus (more than 7 seats) Rs 60 Rs 80

Commercial car (not authorised by AAI) Rs 108 Rs 158

Coach/bus/truck (for both pick and drop) Rs 170 Rs 250

Two wheeler Rs 10 Rs 15s