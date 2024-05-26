Rs 100-cr DA case: Madras HC suspends 5-year jail term of former sub-registrar, wife

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC, during a vacation sitting, suspended the five-year jail term of a former sub-registrar and his wife in a disproportionate assets case, issued by a trial court in April 2024.

The petitioners, V Janakiraman and Vasanthi sought to suspend the sentence imposed by the Special Judge for Trial of Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchirapalli. The special judge on April 25 convicted the couple under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, and sentenced them to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000 in default to undergo six-month simple imprisonment.

Taking into consideration the submissions made by the petitioner’s counsel, Justice S Srimathy found that the appellant had substantial grounds in the criminal appeal and felt the need for a detailed appraisal and suspended the sentence.

It may be noted that Janakiraman served as a sub-registrar from 1989 to 1993 in Thuraiyur, Woraiyur, Musiri, Vilpatti and Kodaikanal. During his tenure, he had allegedly unlawfully amassed properties in his name and his wife’s name. The properties were worth Rs32.25 lakh then, Rs 100 crore at present. DVAC had registered the DA case in August 2001.