20-member family of Mylapore largest in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The largest family of Tamil Nadu has 20 members, according to state civil supplies data; but as per the oldest member of this family, an 89-year-old former Chennai corporation employee, there are 30 members living in his two-storeyed house on Apparswamy Koil Street in Mylapore.

A R Venkatesan, a retired assistant executive engineer, said he faced many hurdles to see the names of all his family members on the ration card.

While the card issued 20 years ago had 24 names, the latest one covers 20 members of the family with eight of their names printed on it. Officials made minor changes to the card’s format to get it ready.

“Though 30 people reside in the house now, we chose not to include the names of 10 members,” said V Kothandam, son of Venkatesan.

The members live in a house with six dwelling units and Venkatesan prefers to call it, not joint, but a large family.

As of May 22, 7.01 crore people have been enrolled on 2.24 crore family ration cards in the state, with an average of 3.1 members per card.

Being the largest family among these, Venkatesan’s house was inspected by civil supplies officials last year.