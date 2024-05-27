Let philanthropy mark M Karunanidhi's centenary fete: Stalin to cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin exhorted party cadre to celebrate the centenary of former CM M Karunanidhi on June 3 through philanthropic activities while keeping in mind that the Model Code of Conduct is in effect.

The CM on Sunday asked party cadre to display and garland portraits of the late leader at important locations where people gather; distribute sweets to people, and provide welfare assistance to the needy; feature kolams with the words ‘Kalaignar 100’ in front of their houses; hold sports competitions for the youth. “Let us offer INDIA bloc’s victory in the LS polls to Kalaignar on June 4,” Stalin added.

Discreetly taking a swipe at BJP, Stalin stated, “Whenever democracy came under fire in India, the northern leaders looked to the south and Kalaignar acted accordingly, restoring stability to the centre. All those who pursue communal politics, regardless of what state they are in, have been attacking the DMK government. These voices clearly indicate their fear towards an impending defeat in the LS elections.”