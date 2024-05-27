Man absconding over petrol pump robbery arrested in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: A 26-year-old man was arrested by the police in connection with the robbery of Rs 48,000 from a petrol pump at Modakurichi in Erode district a year ago.

S Esaki Pandian, 26, was arrested on Saturday after he was detained in Mumbai. Police investigation had confirmed the role of Pandian and his friend M Kumaresan,30, in the robbery. Both are natives of Tuticorin.

The alleged incident happened on the night of February 1, 2023, at the petrol bunk. Two youths who came to the petrol pump on a bike snatched the handbag from an employee and escaped. The bag contained a sales amount of Rs 48,000. A complaint was lodged at the Modakurichi Police Station regarding the incident, police said.

The police had already arrested Kumaresan in this case. The money was also recovered. However, Pandian was at large and the police were looking for him. Recently, the investigators came to know he was in Mumbai. A special team of police which was sent there secured him.