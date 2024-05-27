School education department portal extends OTP validity to 3 days in TN

TIRUCHY: In the wake of complaints from schoolteachers of “practical difficulties” in verifying over one crore contact numbers fed in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) through a one-time password, the portal since Friday has been upgraded to extend the validity of the OTPs.

The school education department has allotted the task of verifying the existing contact numbers of students’ parents in EMIS with the teachers. The teachers have to collect the OTP sent individually to the parents’ numbers and complete verification by entering it in the portal.

The teachers have been finding it challenging to convince the parents to share the OTP. Even if they managed to get it, the teachers complain that the OTPs at times expired due to time restrictions.

Acting on the complaints, the portal went for an upgrade on Friday to extend the validity of the OTP by up to three days. Within three days of the OTP being sent, schools should contact the parents and obtain the OTP to enter it in the portal.

On the development, C Arockiaraj of Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation said, “Now there is enough time to convince parents to share their OTP.” Entrusting teachers with verification could be avoided. The process should have been started only on June 6, when schools reopen, he added.