Summer showers hit dry sowing of paddy in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: While a section of paddy farmers are delighted to see the summer showers filling dams to the brim in Kanniyakumari, others are left to lament over the adverse effects of the incessant rainfall on the dry sowing paddy cultivation. Due to the recent rains, several dams of the district received copious inflow of water, leading to the discharge of the surplus into waterbodies.



According to sources, Pechiparai dam attained full water capacity, whereas the water level in Perunchani dam stood at 57.7 ft against the total capacity of 77 ft. In Chittar-I and Chittar-II, the water levels stood at 14.66 ft and 14.76 ft, respectively, against the total capacity of 18 ft in each dam.



Expressing joy over the surplus water in dams and tanks, farmer P Chenbagasekarapillai said the summer showers did cause ill effects for dry paddy sowing, as several farmers had opted for the practice to reduce expenses. "Moreover, many farmers had already begun nursery preparation in various areas in advance, considering the surplus availability of water in dams, tanks, rivers and channels," he added.



Meanwhile, Theroor tank water users' association member K Chidambaram pointed out that though the summer rains filled the Theroor tank, its surplus water submerged over 200 acres of land in the village, where farmers had indulged in dry paddy sowing.



Speaking to TNIE, agriculture department officials said that while stagnant rainwater in the paddy fields at Suchindram, Parakkai and Theroor were drained out, waterlogging still remains to be addressed in the Reethapuram region. It may be noted that as the dry sowing has been hit by the rainfall, farmers are left to opt for wet sowing as it could advance their harvest yields.