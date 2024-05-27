Suspect ‘trips ‘down stairs, breaks leg during inquiry in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: A 29-year-old man from Sathyapuram in Katpadi, arrested during a ganja seizure on May 23, allegedly sustained a fracture in his left leg as he tripped down the stairs at the site of arrest. The suspect, Siva (29) alias Anthony, is undergoing treatment at the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital.

Reports stated that during a joint effort by Katpadi and Thiruvalam police to crack down on drugs, the police apprehended Siva near Muneeswaran Temple in Ullipudur, as he attempted to flee on his two-wheeler. After being stopped by the police, he reportedly confessed to carrying 1.5 kgs of ganja in a sack. Further investigation revealed an additional 1.5 kg of the contraband stashed inside a dilapidated building near Pallikuppam. Around 6.40 pm, during an interrogation at the site, Siva reportedly fell down the stairs, resulting in a leg injury.

After receiving treatment at a local Primary Health Center, Siva was taken into custody, and the Thiruvalam police registered a case. Siva has over 15 cases pending against him across police stations in Katpadi, Thiruvalam, Arcot, and Vellore North. On May 24, Katpadi Judicial Magistrate passed an order to remand him under judicial custody for 15 days.