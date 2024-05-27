Three arrested for stealing 38 sovereigns of gold jewels in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested by the police for stealing 38 sovereigns of gold jewels from the house of an IT company employee in Erode nearly a week ago.

The arrested are M Mahendran, 20, of Manickampalayam in Erode, and two minors who are under 17 years, of Erode. All three are friends.

The jewels were stolen from the house of T Maheswaran, 38, of Selva Nagar in Kumalankuttai in Erode.

On May 21 the family members returned home at night after a wedding function at a relative's house. They put the 38 sovereigns of jewels they were wearing into a bag and put it in the bureau on the first-floor bedroom. They went to sleep without locking the bureau and the door. As Maheswaran's father and mother slept in the portico, the main door of the house was also not locked," police said.

The next day morning, Maheswaran's mother found that the bag containing the jewels was missing from the bureau. The mobile phone of Maheswaran's father was also stolen.

Based on the complaint, the Erode North police have registered a case. During the investigation, it was found that Mahendran and the two minors were involved in the theft. Subsequently, the police arrested the three on Saturday evening," police added.

"Mahendran is an electrician. He and the two minor accomplices saw the main door of Maheswaran's house open as they passed by that night. Sensing an opportunity they went inside the house with the intention of stealing the mobile phone. But to their surprise, the bureau was not locked and they could easily steal the jewels.

The mobile phone and the jewels were recovered from them. We tracked them using surveillance camera footage in the area," a police officer added. People should avoid sleeping with the doors of their houses open at night due to the summer heat, the officer advised.