TN teacher loses Rs 28.5 lakh in online scam

COIMBATORE: A 44-year-old private school teacher from Nanjundapuram lost Rs 28.55 lakh in an online trading scam. K Anitha fell victim to online fraudsters after she received a WhatsApp message in April promising good returns in online stock trading.

She contacted the advertiser and was instructed to install a trading application and start investing money. Initially, she got some amount as returns. Believing that the app was genuine, Anitha then invested Rs 28.55 lakh step by step on the app till May 15.

After she stopped receiving income after taking various steps, she realised that she was cheated. Later, she filed a complaint at the city crime branch office.

The Crime Branch police are investigating the matter. It registered a case under IPC sections 419 and 420 as well as Section 66 of the IT Act. Meanwhile, police cautioned people about online fraudsters and instructed not to reveal their bank credentials to anyone.