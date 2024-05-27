Uncertainty looms over 71 kids’ education as management plans to close pvt school in Madurai

CHENNAI: The academic life of 71 students from LKG to class 7 of a matriculation school in Madurai is hanging by a thread as the management is allegedly planning to shut down the institution. They are also forcing the parents to enrol the students at the CBSE school run by the same management. However, officials stated that the school hasn’t submitted an application for closure.

All the 71 students, hailing from underprivileged families and residing within a one-kilometre radius of the school, were enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates 25% of seats in private schools reserved for children from economically weaker sections, with the government covering their fees. The students were originally enrolled in the matriculation school in Madurai, which runs adjacent to a CBSE school of the same management.

However, in May 2023, the management allegedly enrolled around 200 students from the school to the CBSE school. Citing renovation works at the Madurai campus, they shifted the remaining 71 studying under the RTE Act to another matriculation school run by them in Sivaganga, which is 30 kilometres away. Though the management initially promised to relocate the students back to Madurai the next academic year, they are allegedly closing the matriculation school entirely, urging parents to enrol their children in the CBSE school and pay the fees.