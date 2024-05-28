50 Tamil Nadu officers booked in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing scam

The biggest case of embezzlement was the one booked in March this year against 10 officials in Nagapattinam over alleged misappropriation to the tune of Rs 1 crore meant for 146 beneficiaries.

DVAC pegged the total quantum of the scam in seven villages in as many districts to Rs 2 crore. Those booked are mostly panchayat secretaries, block development officers (BDOs), and panchayat chiefs. The officers have also been booked for forgery.

According to DVAC, officials were mandated to implement the scheme by checking documents and conducting field verification. Officers were tasked with identifying beneficiaries based on financial status, land and house ownership, and also help them in constructing the houses. The houses will have to be built by the beneficiaries themselves and the money would be released to them in phases based on the progress of work after inspection.

Officials forged geo-tagged photos: FIR

As part of record keeping, pictures of the construction work would also be taken by officials and uploaded online through a special mobile application.

DVAC FIRs showed that the officials allegedly forged documents to show that the house construction was complete to siphon off the funds when in reality most of the beneficiaries on whose names the money was sanctioned are ineligible or their houses would not have been fully completed. The agency had also flagged how officials even forged geo-tagged photographs that need to be uploaded through the Awaas software application to show the progress of construction.

The agency also found that the funds released in violation of rules would be transferred into the bank accounts of ineligible beneficiaries or to people linked to the officials. The alleged scams happened between 2016 and 2020. DVAC sources attributed the delay in filing of FIRs to the time taken for completion of preliminary and detailed inquiries.