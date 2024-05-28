Aavin needs autonomy to be competitive: NDDB chairman Meenesh Shah

Aavin should be given autonomy in fixing price and other functions to compete with other dairy giants like Amul and Nandhini, said Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board. In an interaction with TNIE, he said TN milk cooperative federation should be free from government intervention, as is the case with Amul.

Tamil Nadu is known for its efficient administration in PDS, education, health, and other sectors. However, its dairy brand, Aavin, lags far behind industry leaders like Amul and Nandhini. Why is it so?

One of the primary challenges Aavin faces is its lack of autonomy in pricing milk and milk products. It’s an untenable situation to buy milk for Rs 50 and sell it for Rs 49. This lack of financial viability hampers Aavin’s growth in numerous ways. In contrast, Amul operates as an autonomous body free from government control, allowing it to thrive.

Amul procures nearly two crore litres of milk every day, while Nandhini (Karnataka’s dairy federation) collects 80 to 85 lakh litres. In comparison, Aavin’s daily procurement of 34 to 35 lakh litres only meets 17 to 18% of Tamil Nadu’s milk demand. How do you see Aavin’s future?

Despite challenges, Aavin has earned the trust of dairy farmers and holds immense potential to become a dairy giant akin to Amul or Nandhini. To realise this potential, every decision must prioritise the interests of dairy farmers, ensuring sustainable growth and competitiveness in the dairy industry.