History-sheeter’s kin accept body, hundreds join funeral in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: Relatives of history-sheeter Deepak Raja, who was killed by a six-member gang on May 20, received his body from the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) here on Monday, after seven days of protest. The relatives, who protested demanding the arrest of the culprits, ended the protest after the city police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder case.

Police personnel, led by Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan and Tirunelveli City Deputy Commissioner of Police Adharsh Pachera, were deployed to avoid any untoward incidents in the district.

The relatives and supporters of Deepak carried his body in an ambulance from the TvMCH mortuary to his native village Vagaikulam via Moondradaippu. Tension prevailed as hundreds of people from Deepak’s community marched alongside the ambulance on the 25-km stretch from Tirunelveli to Vagaikulam.

Some youth engaged in a quarrel with the SP during the march, which lasted for nearly four hours before Deepak’s body was laid to rest. A traffic snarl also prevailed on the Tirunelveli - Kanniyakumari national highway.

Deepak was hacked to death on May 20 by a six-member gang when he came to a Palayamkottai-based hotel with his fiancée and her friends.

The city police registered a case under Sections of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused. City police commissioner Pa Moorthy formed six special teams to nab the culprits. Eight persons have been arrested so far, and a search is on for others.

Deepak had various murder and ‘attempt to murder’ cases against him.