Karnataka, Tamil Nadu like brothers, will share water amicably: Karnataka minister

MADURAI: Stating that Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are like brothers when it comes to the Cauvery water dispute, Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa said that all issues will be sorted and the available water will be shared among the two states.

Speaking to media persons, Muniyappa said that the INDIA bloc is strong, and people across the nation are in support of the alliance. “While the BJP claims that they will win, it is the INDIA bloc that will emerge victorious, particularly in Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin and TNCC leader K Selvaperunthagai and secure a win in all 40 seats,” he said.

Muniyappa, who earlier visited the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple along with his family, said that he visited the city to pray for all people in the country. “I had visited the temple back in 2012 and 2013, after which I am visiting now.”