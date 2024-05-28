MTR’s wild dogs slowly recovering from mange

NILGIRIS: Several wild dogs in Masinagudi and Singara forest ranges in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) that were affected by mange (skin disease caused by mites) in the second week of April, are slowly recovering.

According to sources, field-level teams and veterinarians who have been observing the animals through camera traps as well as by direct sightings hope the dogs or dholes would recover completely soon.

The animals were affected by mange allegedly due to parasitic mites that spread from the feral dogs, as they chase spotted deer deep into the forest. “The condition of the wild dogs is not bad so far, and there has been no further spread of the disease to other animals.

We have seen a pack of dholes consisting of eight numbers in which two are severely affected by mange. Hence, we are not tranquilising a wild dog to check its health, since disturbing the wildlife cycle will have a huge impact on their health. We are watching the animals from a distance regularly, it will take a few more weeks for the animals to return to normalcy,” the official added.

“High temperatures persist no more, and the surrounding areas of Masinagudi and Bokkapuram received incessant rains in the past week. Due to this, there has been fresh growth of grass too. This provides spotted deer and sambar deer with an abundant source of fodder and make them healthy,” said a senior forest official of MTR.

However, the official noted that it is unclear whether the skin disease occurred due to the scorching heat, hormone imbalance, or stress, as they are yet to test the animals.