Report says 59 per cent of Tamil Nadu exposed to temperatures above 35°C

CHENNAI: Madurai, Chennai and Thoothukudi are the districts most affected by extreme heat, which has increased between 2003 and 2023 with night temperatures almost on a par with daytime temperatures, according to a report submitted by the planning commission to the state government recently.

The report also states that nearly 59% of Tamil Nadu’s population is currently exposed to temperatures above 35°C and there is an urgent need to build heat resilience in the state as climate change-driven heat is only expected to intensify.

The report ‘Beating the Heat: Tamil Nadu Heat Mitigation Strategy’ states that the health and well-being of individuals are being affected as the temperature during the night still remains high.

“The temperature range in which humans can thrive is established at 25-30°C with 60% humidity. However, in many parts of Tamil Nadu this threshold is being regularly breached, with high temperatures and humidity disrupting lives and livelihoods,” the report states.