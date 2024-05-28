Tamil Nadu BJP chief reiterates Jaya’s Hindutva ‘credentials’, challenges AIADMK

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday reiterated his view that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was an ardent Hindutva leader and that the present AIADMK leaders have changed their stance on vital issues like the Uniform Civil Code. He dared the AIADMK leaders for a debate on this if they contested his view.

Annamalai said this at a press conference after he chaired a party meeting. His assertion assumed significance as AIADMK took exception to Annamalai describing Jayalalithaa as a ‘Hindutvavadi’.

Questioned about him terming Jayalalithaa a Hindutva leader, Annamalai said: “Indeed, Jayalalithaa was an ardent Hindutvavadi. Hindutva is a way of life according to the SC verdict and it encompasses everyone.”

Annamalai recalled how Jayalalithaa supported Hindutva-related issues in the past. “On July 26, 1984, as a member of the Rajya Sabha, Jayalalithaa supported the removal of Article 370. Again, on November 23, 1992, Jayalalithaa, while speaking at the National Integration Council meeting, supported the ‘karseva’ for the Ram temple.In 1993, Jayalalithaa led a signature campaign among AIADMK cadre to get 20 lakh signatures in support of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya. BJP leader LK Advani took part in the valedictory of this signature campaign in Chennai”.