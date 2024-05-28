Tamil Nadu: Class 12 students can download their answer sheets from May 28

CHENNAI: The directorate of government examinations on Monday announced that class 12 students who applied for a copy of their answer sheets can download the same from the website www.dge.tn.gov.in starting 2 pm on May 28, under HSE Second Year Exam, March 2024, in the notification section.

Students can click on ‘Application for Retotalling/Revaluation’ to download the same. Filled applications are to be submitted at the office of the assistant director of government examinations from 1 pm on May 29 to 5 pm on June 1 along with fees.

In Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu districts, the applications can be submitted to the respective chief educational officer. Students will be charged Rs 505 for revaluation and Rs 205 for retotalling of all subjects except biology for which Rs 305 will be charged separately.