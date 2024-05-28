Tamil Nadu: Forest minister’s MTR vacation sparks row

NILGIRIS: Forest minister M Mathiventhan has drawn sharp criticism from wildlife activists for staying in a resort that allegedly is located in a notified elephant corridor in Sigur in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Mathiventhan has been staying at the ‘Jungle Hut’ with his family for the last few days. Sources said the resort is among 12 against which demolition orders were passed by Supreme Court appointed ‘Sigur Plateau Elephant Corridor’ inquiry Committee in 2023. One year has passed since the order, but the resort’s illegal structures remain.

Wildlife activists said the minister is staying in such a resort even though the forest department owns several guest houses and resorts outside the elephant corridor. Sources in the district administration said they will take action against the illegal buildings only after June 4, after the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn.

Minister Mathiventhan could not be reached by TNIE for a comment.