Tamil Nadu got top spot in higher education due to government schemes

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday claimed that Tamil Nadu is first in higher education due to various schemes implemented by the administration led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. It said the percentage of women joining higher education has increased by 34 due to the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme under which Rs 1,000 is provided to the students who are joining higher education.

The government has also allocated Rs 1,000 crore for education scholarships and another Rs 1,000 crore under Kamaraj Colleges Development Scheme. It is also spending Rs 150 crore to digitise higher education institutions and has constructed an auditorium at Chennai Presidency College at Rs 63 crore.

The government is also implementing schemes such as ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ to provide guidance to students, the chief minister research grant scheme and skill development training for the youth. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of universities, more than 500 engineering colleges and 31 renowned higher education institutions. The state also has a gross enrolment ratio of 49% which is twice the national average, the release added.