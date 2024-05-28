Tamil Nadu ryots: Will stop essentials to Kerala if it builds dam at Mullaiperiyar

THENI: If Kerala starts the construction of a new dam at Mullaiperiyar, the movement of essential commodities from Tamil Nadu will be stopped, warned protesting farmers, at the Lower Camp area in Gudalur on Monday.

On Monday, over 500 members from various farmers associations, including the Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association and environmental protection groups gathered at Lower Camp in Gudalur of Theni district.

Led by Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association president Pon Katchi Kannan and coordinator Anvar Balasingam, the farmers took out a rally till the John Pennycuick Memorial Hall, as the police denied permission to stage a protest at the Kerala – Tamil Nadu border at Kumuli on Monday.

The protesters raised slogans against the Kerala government, and said that the Kerala government is making efforts to demolish the Mullaiperiyar Dam at any cost and divert the water to Idukki Dam. They also urged the state government to make efforts to restore the water level to 152 feet in Mullaiperiyar Dam.