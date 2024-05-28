V-Cs must find solution to social issues: UGC chairman

NILGIRIS: V-Cs should come together and find solutions to social issues, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday.

Speaking at the V-Cs of state and private universities conference at the Raj Bhavan, he said, “Higher education institutions which have a vital role in deciding where our country will be moving toward, should come forward to address social issues through education, research, knowledge, technology, value, etc. If we find solutions to these problems, it can become a solution for the rest of the world and India can become a global leader.”

He said institutions should adopt the institutional development plan to develop strategic plans such as academic programmes, infrastructures, research initiatives, student service, and community engagement, etc at their institutions and when institutions implement IDP, it will address diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Delivering the inaugural address, Governor R N Ravi said, “When I first came to Tamil Nadu in 2021, I started looking at the working of our universities and was disappointed because most of them were working in isolation. The universities were struggling with problem of standards and there was lack of communication among them. Hence, we decided to conduct a conclave at least once a year so that universities can exchange their thoughts.”

He said the NEP is the future of the country, adding that we need to change from the old ways of teaching.